Dyadic International (DYAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -0.01. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

