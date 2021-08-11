Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 5.2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 325,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $706.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.