Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $40.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

