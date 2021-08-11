Eidelman Virant Capital Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,320.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,475.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

