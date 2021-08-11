Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 7,000 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The GEO Group by 158.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 969.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 721,791 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 563,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEO. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

