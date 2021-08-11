Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) PT Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 215.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.55 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $290.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.