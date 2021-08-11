Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

EIGR has been the subject of several other reports. upped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

