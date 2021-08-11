Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Down to $35.36

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.36, but opened at $32.20. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 115,162 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,015 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
