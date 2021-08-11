Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Down to $35.36

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.36, but opened at $32.20. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 115,162 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,015 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

