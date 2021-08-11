Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Down to $35.36

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.36, but opened at $32.20. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 115,162 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,231,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,355 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,276,000 after purchasing an additional 374,058 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

