Elbit Systems (ESLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESLT stock opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.40. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

