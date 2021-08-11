Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ELDN opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.94.

ELDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

