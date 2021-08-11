Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.38 million.

ELVT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 109,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,752. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.69. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $69,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,747.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 48,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $156,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,428 shares of company stock worth $1,584,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elevate Credit stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

