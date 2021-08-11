Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

