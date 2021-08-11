Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,256 Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $425.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

