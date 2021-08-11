Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 19 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,320.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

