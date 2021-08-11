Elmar Schnee Sells 1,632 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

