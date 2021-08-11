ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.77 ($16.20).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €14.61 ($17.19) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.94. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 52 week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.69 million and a PE ratio of -189.74.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

