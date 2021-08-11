Emerson Electric Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.52. 15,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.