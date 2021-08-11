Emerson Electric Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $103.07 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.