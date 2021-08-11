EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,300.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and last traded at GBX 1,286 ($16.80), with a volume of 3638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of £838.93 million and a P/E ratio of 27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,205.34.

About EMIS Group (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

