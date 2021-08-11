Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Lowered to C$5.75

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.08.

Shares of EDR stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 441,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,710. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$989.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$35,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,205,490. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at C$161,175.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

