Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-9% yr/yr to $2.96-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. 10,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53. Energizer has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

