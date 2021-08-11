Energy Focus (EFOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 132.87% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. On average, analysts expect Energy Focus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

