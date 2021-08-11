Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Buys $8,878,217.70 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

