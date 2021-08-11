Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Buys $8,878,217.70 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
