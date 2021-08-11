Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

Enerplus stock opened at C$7.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.26. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.22 per share, with a total value of C$108,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 274,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,984,431.44. Insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $415,400 over the last ninety days.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

