EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENLC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,897 shares of company stock worth $209,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.