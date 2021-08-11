Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ENLV opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

