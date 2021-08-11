Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stake Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Enservco worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enservco by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Enservco Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 185.15% and a net margin of 7.31%.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

