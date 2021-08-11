Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ETTX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

