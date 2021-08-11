Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Entravision Communications stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

