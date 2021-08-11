EOSDT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $909.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002194 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.68 million and $909.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

