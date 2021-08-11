EpiK Protocol Price Tops $1.46 on Major Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 184.1% higher against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $58.70 million and $4.69 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00150750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00157321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,160.43 or 0.99672866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.28 or 0.00862149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 40,316,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

