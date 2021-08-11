Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.88.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.70 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$17.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

