Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

DIN stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.24. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

