Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Etsy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $188.46 on Monday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 800.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

