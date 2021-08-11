Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNS. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$18.00 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$5.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$762.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

