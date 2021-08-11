Equities Analysts Set Expectations for inTEST Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of inTEST in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

INTT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in inTEST by 66,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

