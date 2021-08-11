Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERAS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Erasca alerts:

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.