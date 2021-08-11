ESBC (ESBC) Price Reaches $0.0293 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. ESBC has a total market cap of $857,695.59 and $38,093.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,537,570 coins and its circulating supply is 29,258,236 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

