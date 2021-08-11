Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.268 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

