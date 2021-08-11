EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $95.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.46. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

