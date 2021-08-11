Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $176.00

Ethereum Stake (CURRENCY:ETHYS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Ethereum Stake has a market cap of $974,860.96 and approximately $176.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Stake has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00010521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00151281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00157072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,305.26 or 0.99943930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00862240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethereum Stake Coin Profile

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm

