Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.71. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.26, with a volume of 31,805 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$93.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.72%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,105,200. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

