EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EVR traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 643.20 ($8.40). 1,002,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,631. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 707.60 ($9.24). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 614.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.