EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EVR traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 643.20 ($8.40). 1,002,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,631. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 707.60 ($9.24). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 614.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

