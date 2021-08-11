EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Plans $0.55 Variable Dividend

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS EVRZF remained flat at $$7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

