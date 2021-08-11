ExNetwork Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $58,042.00 (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. ExNetwork Token has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $58,042.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00149793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00152003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,819.85 or 0.99853333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00844858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community

Buying and Selling ExNetwork Token

