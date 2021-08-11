F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

FXLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

