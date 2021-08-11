Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Facebook were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,319,070 shares of company stock valued at $793,504,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

