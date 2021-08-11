FantasyGold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00151314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.51 or 0.99758848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.17 or 0.00860768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

