Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $90.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after buying an additional 3,652,846 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after buying an additional 865,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,446,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,574,000 after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.